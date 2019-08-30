|
|
Montgomery L. Schlaich
1952-2019
Montgomery "Monty" Lewis Schlaich, 67, departed August 24, 2019, in Houston, Texas, at 7:26 a.m., just like he was going to work. Monty was born August 5, 1952, in Romulus, New York, to Edward L. and Lajuana Dunn Schlaich; he was educated in the public schools of Richardson, Texas. In late adolescence, he resided with his much admired stepfather, Charles Grood. As an adult, Monty worked his way through apprenticeship to become the only Senior Engineering Manager in the Southwest region for Hines Interested Limited Partnership, where he led a thirty-six year career in management and operations of commercial real estate. Highly regarded in his field, Monty was a generous mentor who fostered many thriving careers and new businesses. His primary focus since 1994 was a 55-story building in downtown Houston where he oversaw operations and maintenance. He was also proud of his contribution to Park Place, a commercial real estate complex located in Moscow, Russia.
Monty was a dedicated father to Amy and Katie with their mother Anna Schlaich, Celeste with her mother Jenifer Jackson-Schlaich, and was overjoyed to become a grandfather to Edward "EJ". Monty is survived by: his wife of 14 years, Jenifer; his daughters Amy Diegelman (husband, Edward "Ed"), Katie Crawford (husband, Aaron), and Celeste Marie Jackson-Schlaich; his grandson, Edward Joseph Diegelman, III; and his four brothers, Martin Grood and Mike, Edward and Mark Schlaich.
A Celebration of Monty's Life is being held at Christ Church Cathedral at 2:30 on August 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the online at , -OR- by mail at ALA, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019