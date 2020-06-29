Mrs. Monzella Vinson
1924-2020
Monzella Vinson passed away on June 23, 2020. A Visitation is on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 9:00-10:55 AM and the Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be at Jordan Grove M.B.C. located at 2603 Anita, Pastor Danny Davis, Officiating. Interment at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 29, 2020.