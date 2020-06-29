Monzella Vinson
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Monzella Vinson
1924-2020
Monzella Vinson passed away on June 23, 2020. A Visitation is on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 9:00-10:55 AM and the Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be at Jordan Grove M.B.C. located at 2603 Anita, Pastor Danny Davis, Officiating. Interment at Houston Memorial Gardens.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Jordan Grove M.B.C.
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jordan Grove M.B.C.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
