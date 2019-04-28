Home

Levy Funeral Directors
4539 Bissonnet
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 660-6633
Morris Belilove
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Forest Park Lawndale, Chapel of Angels
6900 Lawndale St
Houston, TX
Morris Belilove


Morris E. Belilove
1927-2019
Morris E. Belilove passed away on April 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Tillie Belilove and his wife Patricia Collum Belilove. He is survived by his daughter Judith Feinberg Albright. Services for Morris will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Forest Park Lawndale, Chapel of Angels 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023. Please visit www.LevyFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
