Morris M. Dodd

1928-2019

Morris M. Dodd passed away in Houston, Texas on April 22, 2019. Morris was born in Tehran, Iran and came to the United States at the age of 19 to pursue a college education. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering at the University of Tulsa, and worked in the oil business for over 45 years. He lived in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Kuwait and eventually settled in Houston. Morris was a dedicated family man, taking particular delight in his grandchildren. He was compassionate and outgoing and loved everyone. He was also an avid gardener and provided many families with his home-grown vegetables. Morris is survived by his wife Homa, his son David (Penny) Dodd, his daughter Helen (Daniel) Veth, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Morris's life is being planned for the near future - please contact Helen Veth at (626)372-2139 or via email at [email protected] for more information.