Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Congregation Beth Israel,
5600 North Braeswood
Houston, TX
Morris Glesby


1921 - 2019
Morris Glesby Obituary
Morris Glesby
1921-2019
Morris Glesby, beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, was born May 26, 1921 in Brandon, Canada, and passed away on November 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. His family moved to Los Angeles, California when he was a young boy and he thoroughly enjoyed growing up in Los Angeles with his cousins, aunts and uncles. Morrie graduated from The University of Southern California in 1942. He was a life-long member of Congregation Beth Yeshurun and a long-time member of Congregation Beth Israel. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Sarah Glesby. Sadly, Veda Mae, his wife of more than 68 years, passed away on July 25, 2012, and he missed her every minute of every day from the date of her death until the date of his death. Morrie and Veda Mae loved their second home in Palm Springs, California, and shared that love with Veda Mae's brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Lila Rauch, and many, many dear friends. Morrie is survived by his loving children, Susan Gale Glesby, Gary Steven Glesby and wife, Nancy Sorensen Glesby, and his most treasured legacy, his grandchildren, Lauren Glesby Mahan and Tracy Sarah Glesby and her fiancé, William Northington. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lila Rauch and numerous nieces and nephews. Morrie will be fondly remembered for the many mitzvoth he performed throughout his life. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 North Braeswood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Glesby Family Memorial Fund c/o Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, 5603 South Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77096, or a . The interment service is private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
