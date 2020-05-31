Morris McClelland Lemburg1941-2020Morris McClelland Lemburg died suddenly at his home in Houston, Texas, on May 25, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Morris and Leona Colburn Lemburg and his son Alan Lemburg. He is survived by his son David Lemburg (Melanie) of Savannah, Georgia; his sisters Janet Blossman (Joe) of Houston, Texas and Kay Emmett (Charlie) of Midlothian, Texas; his treasured grandchildren, Mary Margaret and John McClelland Lemburg; his beloved nieces and nephews, and many close cousins.Morris McClelland was a man of many names: Buddy to his family, Morris in his professional life, Mac to his friends, and even Morris Mac to some. A lifelong resident of Houston, he graduated from M.B. Lamar High School and received a B.A. in history from the University of Houston. Mac served his country in the US Army in Panama during the Vietnam War.After the Army, Mac enjoyed a long career as a salesman, working for over 25 years at Anderson Greenwood and also working at Flowserve. With his large, joyous laugh and warm wit, Mac was easy to talk to and never met a stranger.Mac loved many things in this life but he especially loved these things: meeting new people, talking to all people, his family, Sunday night dinners at Larry's with his long-time friends Dan and Sandy Tavener, history (especially the Civil War and cowboys), collecting historical items, Half-Priced Books, onions, family reunions, doing domestic things with his children and grandchildren like going to the grocery store or eating out or at home together, taking his grandchildren and their friends to the mall, and his church.Mac was proud to serve as an usher and a member of the Rector's Search Committee at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. He was also a regular and faithful volunteer at the St. Christopher's Thrift Store where he enjoyed working with the other volunteers and staff and shopping for treasures.A service for the Burial of the Dead with Holy Eucharist will be scheduled some time in the early fall at St. Christopher's. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that Memorial Gifts be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1656 Blalock Rd, Houston, TX 77080.