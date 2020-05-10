Morris William "Ike" Rosenthal1926-2020Morris William "Ike" Rosenthal, M.D., F.A.A.P, died on May 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and 5 children as the Blue Angels flew over Houston. He was a son, brother, husband, father, pediatrician, horseman, aviator and retired flight surgeon and Colonel (USA Air National Guard), and a proud American Jew. He was also an avid sports fan and original season ticket holder of the Oilers and Texans. He was a pioneer throughout this life and an adored inspiration to us all.Ike was born to Della Stramer and Louis Rosenthal on July 1, 1926, grew up in the Houston Heights and graduated from John Reagan High School. He won a football scholarship to Texas Tech University, the first in his entire family to attend college. After serving in the Army, he started pre-med classes at the University of Houston. In the Fall of 1947, he entered The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he graduated in 1951. In 1948, the weekend of the annual Rice v LSU football game, he met Julien, and they were married in 1949, the first marriage ceremony in the current Congregation Emanu El.After graduating from medical school, Ike and Julien returned to Houston where, in 1953, he began his pediatric internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine, opening the doors of Texas Children's Hospital as a member of the first class of resident physicians in 1954.Following his residency, Ike founded Spring Branch Children's Clinic; then he and nine other physicians built Spring Branch Hospital, which was one of the first suburban hospitals. Eventually, Ike's three younger brothers, Paul, Ben and Harry Rosenthal joined him in his pediatric practice, which expanded to an additional location in West Houston in the late 1970's. Both clinics together became known as Ashford Spring Branch Pediatric Associates and years later, the 4 brothers' privately-owned practice was the first one acquired by Texas Children's Hospital in formation of Texas Children's Pediatric Associates.Ike was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. Paul Rosenthal, and brother-in-law, Jackie Proler. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Julien Epstein Rosenthal, sister-in-law, Bitsy Proler; brothers, Dr. Ben Rosenthal (Marilynn), and Dr. Harry Rosenthal (Carolyn); children Laurie Rosenthal Lee (Dr. Dico Hassid), Lee S. Rosenthal (Mindy), Jan Rosenthal Cohen (Leslie), Louis Rosenthal, II (Alyssa) and Marty Rosenthal Marlowe (Andrew). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Lindsey Lee Hirsch (Jesse), Justin Lee, Eli Hassid (Nicole Hast), Roni Hassid, Rachel Rosenthal Saghian (Michael), Seth and Anna Rosenthal, Dr. Joshua Cohen (Stephanie), Suzie Cohen, Jacob Cohen (Amy), Max, Jason, Jessica Rosenthal, Emily and Hannah Marlowe; and great grandchildren Daniel, Jonah and Nicholas Hirsch, Evan and Logan Hast; Eva and Amelia Saghian; Spencer, Lilah and Annie Cohen; Duke Cohen; Jack Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family greatly appreciates the invaluable care and assistance of all Ike's caregivers over the past few years.A private burial was officiated by Rabbi Roy Walter, and contributions may be sent in memory of Dr. Morris Rosenthal to the Rosenthal Family Endowment at Texas Children's Hospital, or Congregation Emanu El Houston Endowment Fund.