Home

POWERED BY

Moselle Stewart


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moselle Stewart Obituary
Eileen Moselle "Mo" Stewart
1935-2020
Eileen Moselle "Mo" Stewart, age 84, passed away, February 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She taught American History and Gifted and Talented students at Spring Branch Middle School from 1980-2000. Mo was also a loyal member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well Daughters of the Republic (DRT).
Mo was preceded in death by her husband Scott Stewart and sister Connie Ory. She is survived by daughter Lisa Davidson and husband Walter; son Mike Stewart and wife Beverly; granddaughters Connie Davidson, Marie Davidson and Mallory Stewart; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to the visitation and funeral services with the family. The visitation and the funeral will be Friday, February 21 at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 12535 Perthshire, Houston Texas. The visitation will be at 11:00 – 12:30. The Funeral service will follow at 12:30.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moselle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -