Eileen Moselle "Mo" Stewart
1935-2020
Eileen Moselle "Mo" Stewart, age 84, passed away, February 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She taught American History and Gifted and Talented students at Spring Branch Middle School from 1980-2000. Mo was also a loyal member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well Daughters of the Republic (DRT).
Mo was preceded in death by her husband Scott Stewart and sister Connie Ory. She is survived by daughter Lisa Davidson and husband Walter; son Mike Stewart and wife Beverly; granddaughters Connie Davidson, Marie Davidson and Mallory Stewart; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to the visitation and funeral services with the family. The visitation and the funeral will be Friday, February 21 at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 12535 Perthshire, Houston Texas. The visitation will be at 11:00 – 12:30. The Funeral service will follow at 12:30.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020