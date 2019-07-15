Moses Schimmel

1921-2019

The most remarkable Moses Schimmel passed away on July 13, 2019, leaving a multitude of family members and friends mourning the loss of this truly exceptional man. To know Moses was to love him, cherish him and respect his life truly well lived.

Moses was ninety-seven years young. He was born in Houston in 1921 on Washington Avenue. Across almost a century Moses watched the city of Houston grow from a community of about 150,000 into the metropolis it is today. Over those years, as Moses watched his city grow, he too grew from an energetic youngster into a man who was a pillar of warmth, integrity, kindness, spirit, humor, generosity and love. He was one of a kind.

The outbreak of the second world war brought Moses to the Army enlistment office to voluntarily offer his help. He served under General George S. Patton until the end of the war. He was rightly proud of the service he gave to defend and protect his beloved country.

Moses was similarly proud of his 62 years as a pharmacist. He owned his own pharmacy for twenty years, then devoted the remaining years of his career to Memorial Hermann Hospital and other facilities. He was outraged when the time came for him to retire at the tender age of 92 years.

Above all his achievements, successes and honors, the crowning joy of 58 of his 97 years was the love of his life, his beloved Sara Rebecca (as he always said "may she live forever"). Moses and Sandy lived those 58 years together, building a beautiful life with their family, to whom Moe was fiercely devoted, and their wonderful friends, whom he held as close as family.

As Moe bids his final "hasta la vista", those of us who were honored and blessed to have been enriched by his life all join together to say to him "thank you for living your life for us".

Moses was preceded in death by his mother and father, Adolph and Frieda Schimmel and his sister, Dr. Molly Levin and step-son Maurice Treiman.

Moses is survived by his children Mark (Lynn) Schimmel, Bruce (Elianna) Schimmel, Lauren (Paul) Smith, Lisa (Maddy Weiss) Schimmel, his grandchildren Michael (Sarah) Schimmel, Felice Schimmel, Robin Schimmel, Sam Schimmel, Dillon (Drew) Smith, Spencer Smith, Andria (Taylor) Rusk, his great-grandchildren Kensie Schimmel and Harley Jo Schimmel, his niece Leah Levine and his grand-nephew Maurice Levine and his extended family Rabbi Marcy Green, Avi Rascoe, Daniel Rascoe, Frannie Schimmel, Donna (Don) Pierce, Jordan (Blas) Entzminger, Julianna (Russ) Kirkland, Kathryn and Anna Kirkland, Barrett Pierce and Phillip Pierce.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM at United Orthodox Synagogue, 9001 Greenwillow St, Houston, TX 77096. A private graveside was held. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on July 15, 2019