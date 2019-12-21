|
Cece Alice Franks
1937-2019
Born April 19, 1937 in Galveston, a proud BOI and a strong fighter of lung cancer. She left our family on December 18, 2019.
Cece graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1955 and attended the University of Texas at Austin. Cece completed her education at UTMB and became a Registered Medical Records Librarian.
In 1959, Cece and Chuck married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galveston and were blessed with two children, Carolyn and Chris. She is survived by her husband, daughter, granddaughter Courtney, brother Norris, son-in-law Joe, and many loving friends.
At Cece's request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019