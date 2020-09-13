Muriel Catherine Hagerty
1923-2020
Hagerty, Muriel Catherine
Feb. 3, 1923–Aug. 11, 2020
Muriel Catherine Hagerty, beloved mother of seven, sister, aunt, and great-grandmother, passed away of heart failure in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 11, 2020. She was 97. Born Muriel Kellar in New York City on Feb. 3, 1923, she grew up in Mineola, Long Island, where she met the love of her life, Jim Hagerty, on the way home from a novena she was making to meet a nice Catholic husband—someday.
Only 18 at the time, her response was: "Thank you, God, but I didn't mean NOW!" They became engaged July 4 the following year on a boat ride on the Potomac River and married in 1944 shortly after her 21st birthday. Jim left that summer to fight in Europe including the Ardennes offensive in Belgium and Germany, and Muriel gave birth to their first child, James Joseph III, that winter. When father and son met for the first time eight months later, the local newspaper ran a photo of a very young lieutenant and a slightly suspicious looking baby Jimmie. Muriel was ideally suited for the life of a military spouse and loved the travel as the growing family (five children in ten years, with two more following in 1960 and 1966) moved from Heidelberg to Berlin, Monterey to Rockaway, and back to Germany for two years in the Bavarian Alps town of Oberammergau—one of the happiest periods of her life and where she saw the Passion Play performed in 1960.
A graduate of Katharine Gibbs, Muriel had enjoyed her working life as a single woman in NYC but found her true vocation as a wife and mother. She took pride in her homemaking skills, sewing and knitting clothes for the children (including First Communion dresses and Catholic school uniforms), and was an accomplished pianist who loved classical music, opera, and show tunes, as well as quoting poetry. A devout Catholic, she was thrilled to go on a belated honeymoon with Jim to Venice and Rome ten years after their marriage, where they had an audience with the pope—a story she related often and to her hospice caregivers in her final days. After Germany, the family moved to Arlington, Va., in 1961 and remained there for six years before relocating to Texas when Jim was offered a professorship at Sam Houston State University following his Army retirement. They built a home near Houston in Conroe, and after having constantly moved her family for more than 20 years, Muriel loved the permanent home she had at last—they remained in their Conroe house for 48 years. Her strength of character was an example to her family, and she bore the loss of her husband of 61 years and her oldest son with grace and gratitude for all that had gone before.
She had a gift for friendship and made several close friends when she moved to Brookdale Westlake Hills in Austin from Conroe in 2016. Muriel will be remembered by her family for her optimism, sense of humor, and joy in living, and above all as a very loving mother.
She is survived by her six children (Kevin [Judy], Brian, Virginia, Terry, Clare [Daniel], and Paul [Amy]), her sister Grace Spoor of Huntington, W. Va., five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Muriel will be buried beside her husband and near her son in Arlington National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice and the friends and staff at Brookdale Westlake for their loving care of our mother.
"Sunset and evening star,
And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar,
When I put out to sea …
For though from out our … Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crossed the bar."
—Alfred, Lord Tennyson
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas
