Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Cross Roads Texas
14232 FM 59
Athens, TX
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cross Roads Texas
14232 FM 59
Athens, TX
Murl Mattingly Obituary
Murl Glenn Mattingly
1927-2019
Murl Glenn Mattingly, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Sugar Land, TX, Friday, May 3, 2019. Murl was born September 22, 1927 in Mount Vernon, TX to Augusta A. and Iva Mae (Armstrong) Mattingly. He married Mary Jane Rochford in 1953 in Kemmerer, Wyoming. They had two daughters, Glenna and Patricia.He was preceded in death by five brothers one sister. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, and his daughters Glenna Lipp and Patricia Davis, five grandchildren: Shannon, Kameron and Dillon Davis, Genevieve and Christopher Lipp, and two great-grandchildren.
He was greatly loved and will be missed. Memorial service: Saturday, May 25 at the First Baptist Church of Cross Roads Texas, 14232 FM 59, Athens, TX 75751. Visitation and lunch at 11:30 am. Service at 1:00 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2019
