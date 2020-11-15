1/
Mylla Virginia Marvin
1945 - 2020
Sunrise: September 8, 1945
Sunset: November 6, 2020
Mylla Virginia Marvin passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on November 6 after a long battle with melanoma. She is a native Houstonian and spent her entire life in the Houston area. She graduated from Lamar High School and the University of Houston. She spent 45 years teaching thousands of students in the Houston area at EA Jones Elementary, Quail Valley Elementary, Dulles Elementary, AJ Martin Elementary, Austin Parkway Elementary, Commonwealth Elementary, the River Oaks Baptist School, and the Honor Roll School.
She was a fiercely loyal friend. She had a courageous faith. But most importantly, she loved her family. She found so much joy being around her children and their families.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Marvin; and brother, Miles Strickland.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and husband Robert Stock, Bill and wife Linda Marvin, Mark Marvin, James Marvin, Robert Marvin, Scott Marvin and soon-to-be wife Debbie, Blake and wife Whitney Marvin; as well as grandchildren, Evan and wife Michelle, Chris and wife Maria , Hayley and husband Justin, Audrey, William; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Sophia, Cooper; nephew, Stephen Strickland and wife Joyce; and most importantly her dog Allie and grand dogs Mayzie and Finn.
Thanks to the wonderful staff at Genus Patris hospice and to her doctors at MD Anderson for taking such great care of her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston or San Ignacio de Loyola Parish in Puerto Rico.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
What great memories of Mylla that I have in my heart that will always be cherished. May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories to lead you through.
Sandy Davis
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sandra Davis
November 13, 2020
Dear Marvin and Strickland family,
My condolences to all the loved ones Mylla leaves behind. I would hear many fun family stories from Robert when we were dorm neighbors at The University of Texas around the time Blake was born.
May her devoted soul Rest In Peace.
Frank Stowell
November 13, 2020
You were simply the best. Like I said before, Dad made me the man that I am and you made me the person that I am. Rest In Peace. I love you dearly. Sweet dreams.
Scott
Son
