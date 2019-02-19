Services Houston Jewish Funerals 5455 Dashwood St. Bellaire , TX 77401 (713) 666-0257 Funeral service Congregation Beth Yeshurun Resources More Obituaries for Myra Kaplan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Myra Esther Kaplan

1941-2019

Myra Esther Kaplan unexpectedly passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 77.

She was born on April 16, 1941 in Schenectady, New York where she was raised. At the age of 16 she met the love of her life, Gene and together they shared a romance that spanned 62 years. Upon graduating from Linton High School, she entered Rusell Sage College and subsequently worked for Admiral Hyman Rickover in the United State Navy, as the country was entering into its fight against communism in Southeast Asia in the early 1960's.

In 1962 she and Gene married in Albany, New York and they started their family two years later. While committing herself to raising her children, she remained active both in the Jewish community and Albany Civic Theatre where she participated in numerous theatre productions.

In 1976 Myra, Gene and their two children, Michael and Bonnie, moved from Albany to Houston. In the 43 years that have elapsed since then Myra touched the lives of numerous individuals. As a real estate agent and broker in the 1980's she assisted in both residential and commercial growth in Houston, and as an active member of the Jewish community, she remained passionate about leading a Jewish life. Nothing was more special for Myra than hosting large holiday dinners for friends and family, especially singing the holiday songs while watching the young children laugh and play. Warmth was her spirit and she was the ultimate nurturer.

If you were in need she was there for you. Whether it be a warm meal delivered to your kitchen, fresh baked goods delivered to your doorstep, or just an ear to bend, Myra was always the one wanting to make your day a little easier and yes, a little sweeter. She took so much interest in helping others that she authored a book in 2005 entitled, " Finding a Keeper." Hardly a day went by without her offering someone single to read the book in hopes of finding their

"keeper", and she usually handed them out for free. Despite she and Gene losing their home in Hurricane Harvey, she continued to host dinners for other victims of the hurricane and most notably hosted Hanukkah parties that brought both friends and clergy together for warmth and celebration.

Despite all of this however, it was her grandchildren, Garrett and Morgan that inspired her life in these later years and did she adore them; her love for them knew no boundaries. Whether it be watching Garrett's activities, shopping and baking with Morgan, or just visiting and kibitzing, she could never spend enough time with them. They brought her love, joy and truly completed her life.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Anne Smuckler. She is survived by her lasting love Gene Kaplan, children Dr. Michael Kaplan and wife Julie, Bonnie Kaplan Schultz and husband Steven Schultz. Loving grandchildren include Garrett and Morgan Kaplan. She is also survived by her sister Rochelle Riven and brother-in-law Paul Riven, and sister-in-law Linda Kaplan and husband Kenny Kaplan.

Her memory and the love she inspired will forever be a blessing to our family.

