Myra Richards Blackburn
1932-2020
Lived 87 years and resided with daughter in Katy, TX for past 5 years. Before moving back to Houston, she lived in Daytona Beach area since 1979. Survivors include a Brother, Roland Stone of Fulton, MO and daughters Donna Black of Colleyville, TX and Laura Fisher of Katy, TX. Grandchildren David & Michelle Warnock, Colin Croteau, Anthony, Scott & Grace Fisher, John, Mark & Brad Blackburn.
She graduated from DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO with a RN degree. At the height of her nursing career, she was the ER Head Nurse at Hermann Hospital and together with Dr. Red Duke's team she was instrumental in creating the Nation's First LIFE Flight program. Later in life, she became a Private Pilot and lived in a Fly-In community in Florida. She was always looking for a bridge game to enjoy with a friend.
Witty, sharp dressed and un-predictable was how she was until the day she passed away. She will be missed, and her legacy will live on through her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020