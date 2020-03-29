Home

Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Myrna Harlan


1933 - 2020
Myrna Harlan Obituary
Myrna Helene Harlan
1933-2020
Myrna Harlan, age 86, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Houston. A lifelong Houstonian, she was born on March 29, 1933. She was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, where she made, and kept, many lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Orville A. Harlan, almost 51 years ago.
Myrna was a formidable athlete, prolific artist, avid reader, animal lover, world traveler, and eternal optimist. She retired from UT School of Public Health, in 1993, after many years of serving as administrative assistant to the pioneering physicians of that era.
Myrna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Kris Mattenson; son and daughter-in-law, John and Carole Harlan; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Travis and Beth Harlan; and granddaughter Lindsey Mattenson. She will be forever deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank The Village of the Heights for their enrichment of Myrna's life, during her final years.
A private graveside service was held on March 26, 2020 at Brookside Memorial Park, as per her wishes.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
