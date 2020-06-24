Myron Campbell Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Myron A.
Campbell, Sr.
19-2020
Rev. Myron A. Campbell, Sr. 69, passed away on June 21, 2020. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. on the day of the services. Private Funeral Services for family, Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. @ East Sunnyside Church of God of Prophecy, 4610 Sunflower St, Houston, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery South, Pearland, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle, send floral arrangements, or send gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Sunnyside Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dixon Funeral Home Inc
2025 E Mulberry St
Angleton, TX 77516
(979) 849-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved