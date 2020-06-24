Rev. Myron A.
Campbell, Sr.
19-2020
Rev. Myron A. Campbell, Sr. 69, passed away on June 21, 2020. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. on the day of the services. Private Funeral Services for family, Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. @ East Sunnyside Church of God of Prophecy, 4610 Sunflower St, Houston, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery South, Pearland, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle, send floral arrangements, or send gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.