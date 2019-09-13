Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtis Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtis Neff


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtis Neff Obituary
Myrtis M. Neff
1927-1919
Myrtis M. Neff, long-time Houston resident passed away on September 10, 2019. Myrtis was born in Poplarville, Mississippi on December 5, 1927.
Myrtis graduated from Pearl River Junior College in Mississippi and from the University of Houstin with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked for Exxon before retiring in 1982. She and her husband were long time members of the Hey Lollies Square Dance Club. Myrtis was a dedicated member of Tallowood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Griff and Effie Miller and by her husband Thomas Gordon Neff.
She is survived by a brother, children, step-children and grand children. A memorial service will be conducted at Tallowood Baptist Church on September 16th at 1:00 pm, Pastor Larry Bertrand will officiate. Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now