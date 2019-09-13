|
|
Myrtis M. Neff
1927-1919
Myrtis M. Neff, long-time Houston resident passed away on September 10, 2019. Myrtis was born in Poplarville, Mississippi on December 5, 1927.
Myrtis graduated from Pearl River Junior College in Mississippi and from the University of Houstin with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked for Exxon before retiring in 1982. She and her husband were long time members of the Hey Lollies Square Dance Club. Myrtis was a dedicated member of Tallowood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Griff and Effie Miller and by her husband Thomas Gordon Neff.
She is survived by a brother, children, step-children and grand children. A memorial service will be conducted at Tallowood Baptist Church on September 16th at 1:00 pm, Pastor Larry Bertrand will officiate. Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019