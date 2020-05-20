Myrtis Legendre Trowbridge

1925-2020

Honoring the memory of Myrtis Legendre Trowbridge, who passed away on May 16, 2020, in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she has lived for the last several years. Born September 27, 1925, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to Augusta Rhorer Legendre and Paul J Legendre, Myrtis was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Charles Eugene "Gene" Trowbridge, June 27, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Waldo Legendre, Paul "Joe" Legendre, Catherine Toups, and John Legendre, her nieces Catherine "Ginny" Toups Benoit, Janine "Gigi" Legendre Bonvillian, her nephew Harold L. Toups Jr, and great niece Lesley Bonvillian LeBlanc all of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Myrtis grew up in Thibodaux, Louisiana. She was raised in the Catholic Church and maintained a strong devotion to her faith with great love, service, and prayer throughout her life. After high school she attended Soule`s Business College in New Orleans. While working for Stanolind Oil & Gas Company as a secretary in the Land Department, she met Gene. They married May 7, 1955 before moving to Houston, Texas to start their family. They were blessed with six children: daughter Melinda Robinson, son-in-law Jerry, and their children, Sara, Mary, Lisa, and Grace; son Charles Trowbridge, daughter-in-law Beth, and their children, Charles, Cora, Paul, and Rebecca; son Philip Trowbridge, daughters Emily and Megan Trowbridge, and spouse Terry Mendicino; daughter Martha Capps, son-in-law Joe, and their children, Caitlin, Lila, Adeline, and Sophia; daughter Barbara White, son-in-law David, and their children, Matthew, Patrick, Thomas, and Andrew; daughter Carol Hamilton, son-in-law Vaughn, and their children, Selina and Kate Alice; and eight great grandchildren.

Myrtis was an incredible homemaker, supportive wife, very caring mother and grandmother, and as one friend noted "The best neighbor and friend anyone could ever have." She believed strongly in the goodness of her family and taught her children the skills to "run a household"; a gift that has served them well. Myrtis loved nothing more than to be gathered around the table with her family and friends listening to funny stories that made her laugh until she cried. She kept a wonderful humor throughout her life. She loved playing Fan Tan and Cardinal Mexican Train and would humorously accuse others of cheating if she was not winning. She loved to sing "Ramblin' Rose," even though she could never sing on key. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking amazing shrimp gumbos, crawfish etouffees, grasshopper pies, banana bread, gingersnap cookies, and trying new recipes, especially anything chocolate. She also enjoyed regular exercise and maintained a personal trainer for many years. Truly, though, it was Myrtis' love of caring for others that defined her spirit. She coordinated neighborhood parties and welcomed new neighbors, prepared meals for friends who were sick or grieving a loss, spearheaded a sewing group, which stayed together for several years, volunteered serving lunch to children at St. Cecilia school, led a group for the Altar Society, served as a member and one year as president of the St. Cecilia Women's Club, and she and Gene were actively involved in the Holy Spirit Family Guild through St. Cecilia for many years. She volunteered for several years at St Theresa Little Flower Thrift Shop. She was also a member and one year served as president of the Houston Geological Auxiliary. Myrtis was a promoter of community. She left a legacy of kindness, thoughtfulness, service, and an attitude of "doing the best you can with what you have."

Thank you to the staff of Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community, Rapid City, South Dakota. Myrtis' family deeply appreciates the care you gave her.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia at a later date. To honor Myrtis' heart for people, donations can be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society and sent to St. Cecilia St. Vincent de Paul, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store