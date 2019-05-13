Myrtle Cruz

1924-2019

Myrtle Lilley Cruz was born January 26, 1924 and passed from this life May 8, 2019.

Myrtle Amencie Lilley was the oldest of six children born to George and Ila Lilley in Livingston, Texas to George and Ila Lilley. Siblings included Edith Kreuzer, Clayton, Robert Claude, Lester, and Edwin. On November 12, 1942, Myrtle married Francis A. Cruz and they were married 51 years before Francis' death in July 1994.

In August of 1978, Myrtle established Myrtle Cruz, Inc. to provide bookkeeping services to a fledgling industry in Houston - Municipal Utility Districts. Myrtle had previously worked as a bookkeeper for Cyril Smith who created these "MUD" Districts. Cyril Smith later became a partner in the firm Smith, Murdaugh, Little & Bonham. As of 2019, Myrtle Cruz, Inc. is still family owned and provides bookkeeping services to over 350 Special Purpose Districts.

Myrtle was a founding member of the Association of Water Board Directors (A.W.B.D.) and in 1992 she received the Visions award the highest honor given by A.W.B.D. in recognition of her services. In 2002, A.W.B.D. appointed Myrtle the first Emeritus Member of the Advisory Council. On her 81st birthday, the State of Texas House of Representatives adopted a resolution sponsored by Representative Bill Callegeri to commend Myrtle Cruz for providing exceptional bookkeeping services to the Water District industry in Texas.

Myrtle lived independently in Houston and Pearland until October 2018 when health issues forced her to move "home" to Big Sandy (Dallardsville) to live with her brother, Clayton, and sister in law, Sandra.

On January 26, 2019 Myrtle's family held a celebration to honor her 95th birthday. There were over 100 persons in attendance (even though that was also the weekend of the A.W.B.D. annual winter conference in Austin).

Myrtle was a source of strength, inspiration and love to her family, her friends, her employees and to the directors and consultants she met during her active years in the industry.

Myrtle is survived by her brother Clayton Lilley and wife Sandra, Lester Lilley and wife Evelyn, sister in laws, Jackie Lilley and Janie Lilley. Myrtle is also survived and remembered by the numerous children of her brothers and sisters, all who have been impacted by her legacy.

Services will be held at Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Viewing will be Friday, May 17th from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, May 18th at 11 a.m. with burial following at Big Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation; online at parkinson.org or mailed to 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Published in Houston Chronicle from May 13 to May 14, 2019