Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
(281) 341-8800
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edith Stein Catholic Church
3311 North Fry Road
Katy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for N. Hamlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N. Mae Hamlin


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
N. Mae Hamlin Obituary
N. Mae Hamlin
1924-2019
N. Mae Hamlin, 94, of Houston, Texas, passed away on February 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel, play golf and bridge with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hamlin, and son, Mark Hamlin.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Anne (Paul) DeForke and Laura (Bruce) Miller; grandchildren, Stephen (Lauran) DeForke, Matthew (Sarah) DeForke, Sarah DeForke, and Emily Miller, plus seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Wilma (Ralph) Schreurs and Lois (Richard) Lundin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Edith Stein Catholic Church, 3311 North Fry Road, Katy, Texas 77449 with a reception to follow. The family will gather privately for burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now