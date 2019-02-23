|
N. Mae Hamlin
1924-2019
N. Mae Hamlin, 94, of Houston, Texas, passed away on February 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel, play golf and bridge with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hamlin, and son, Mark Hamlin.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Anne (Paul) DeForke and Laura (Bruce) Miller; grandchildren, Stephen (Lauran) DeForke, Matthew (Sarah) DeForke, Sarah DeForke, and Emily Miller, plus seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Wilma (Ralph) Schreurs and Lois (Richard) Lundin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Edith Stein Catholic Church, 3311 North Fry Road, Katy, Texas 77449 with a reception to follow. The family will gather privately for burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019