Nan Conkling
1935-2020
Nan "Nana" Collier Finney Conkling, 84, of Houston, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020. Nan was born on October 28, 1935, in Buffalo, Alabama to the late John Franklin Finney and Mary Collier Finney. Nan moved from Alabama with her parents at an early age to Pasadena, TX. She graduated from Pasadena High School in 1954 and attended Texas State University. Nan met Dave while he was a cadet at Texas A&M, and they were married on July 30, 1955.
As an Air Force officer's wife, Nan spent a great portion of her life moving with her husband around the country and overseas. The church has always been of upmost importance to Nan. The family always established a strong connection with a local church wherever they lived, whether it be the base chapel in Turkey, or a local church in the town where they were living. In Houston Nan was an active member of Cypress United Methodist Church and the Crusader Sunday School class. Nan always commented that she felt she has had a full and wonderful life.
Nan is survived by her husband Davis Conkling, three daughters Catherine Lackey, Carolyn Peterson, and Cheryl Spelman, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Nan was preceded in death by her brother John Franklin Finney Jr, son William Davis "Davy" Conkling, and granddaughter Rachel Lynn Spelman.
Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the celebration of Nan's life on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Cypress United Methodist Church, 13403 Cypress North Houston Rd. Cypress, TX 77429 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to the Cypress United Methodist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020