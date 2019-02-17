Nancy Eisemann Blackburn

1965-2019

On February 1, 2019, Nancy Eisemann Blackburn, loving mother of four, passed away in Travis County, Austin, Texas. Nancy was born to John Edwin Eisemann III and Catherine Gibbons Eisemann on September 28th, 1965, in Houston, Texas, where she was raised by her parents with her two brothers and sister.

Nancy attended Texas Christian University (1983-1985) and transferred to The University of Texas at Austin (1985-1987) where she received a BS in Communication in 1987. Nancy was a member of Delta Delta Delta, and active in Junior League. Upon graduation, Nancy moved to New York City where she was involved with multiple non-profit organizations and activities.

Nancy moved back to Austin from New York City. On July 19, 1991, Nancy married Andrew Jay Osborn. They had 2 children together, Katelyn Shelby Osborn (26) and Tanner Hayden Osborn (24). On August 2, 1997, Nancy married Michael Gregory Blackburn. They had 2 children together, Madison Alexandra Blackburn (20) and Ashley Erin Blackburn (18).

Nancy was full of life and loved her children very much! Nancy had many hobbies and interests, but none as important as the well-being and happiness of her children. She embodied as much love, hope and faith as she could in a way that resonated with the four very different personalities of her children, almost as if she was four mothers in one. This variation of love she encompassed touched the lives of her children and countless other lives. Nancy cherished a joyful and Spirit-filled life and left us her legacy of "Loving God and loving others" so that those she loved and touched will flourish with God's Love and Peace.

Nancy had a deep connection and love for animals. Dogs and cats were always a part of her life, all being loved by Nancy in their individual way. Nancy loved to travel, especially somewhere warm with rolling waves and scenic sunsets. Nancy was joyful in community with others in her church, interest groups, or a day spent poolside with friends or making new friends. She loved to share the joys of life and the Spirit of God with everyone.

Nancy was a Christian and joined all her children at church services as they were growing up. Her desire to help, comfort and guide others through their misfortune was her spiritual gift. Human connection and her passion to explore and work through many interpersonal and spiritual experiences enhanced Nancy's growth and awareness. Nancy flourished in her church community. She embraced vulnerability and took a back seat letting God guide her journey through life. Through her vulnerability she developed a confidence in her faith that ignited a resilience that shined in her the last few years with her family. Nancy made her public profession of her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior during her recent Baptism on January 27, 2019, leaving her complete and in God's hands in Heaven as she parted ways with this world.

Nancy is survived by her brothers John Edwin Eisemann IV and Roger Dean Eisemann, her daughters Katelyn Osborn Romayor, Madison Alexandra Blackburn and Ashley Erin Blackburn, and her son Tanner Hayden Osborn. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents John Edwin Eisemann III and Catherine Gibbons Eisemann, and her sister Sue Eisemann Boyd.

Please join us in celebrating Nancy's life on Tuesday, February 19th, 11:00 A.M. at Life Austin Chapel, 8901 W Hwy 71, Austin, TX 78735.