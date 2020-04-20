|
|
Nancy Lou Bridges
1940-2020
Nancy Lou Bridges, 79, passed away peacefully at Northwest Medical Center on April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Omer and Ida Bell Sowell on October 11, 1940 in Vilonia, Arkansas.
Nancy worked in the banking industry and after 40 years, she retired as a Loan Operations Manager at Whitney Bank. She was also a member of the Women's International Banking Society. Nancy finally retired in January of 2011.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Garlan L Bridges, her father and mother Omer & Ida Bell Sowell, her brother James Sowell, her two sisters Tommy Bullmer and Judy Sembera and niece Terri O'Meara. She is survived by her two daughters Susanne and Stacilyn Bridges and by her two sisters Sybil Baker and Vickie Freeman. She also is leaving behind many wonderful and loving friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2020