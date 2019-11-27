|
Nancy L. Croom
1938-2019
Nancy Leu Croom of Katy Texas went to be with her Lord Thursday November 21st 2019. Nancy was an active member of multiple churches in Illinois and Texas and always had a heart for church service and women's missions. She is survived by her brother Edward "Skip" Jones, her husband of 58 years Forrest W. Croom, children Laurie Grotelueschen and Darren Croom, and 7 grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her father Edward Jones, mother Bernice Jones, and sister Judy Gross. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday November 30th at 2:00 pm at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Katy Texas 22111 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Women in Mission at https://lwml.givingfuel.com/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019