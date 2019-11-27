Home

POWERED BY

Services
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 395-7070
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Covenant United Methodist Church
Katy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Croom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Croom


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Croom Obituary
Nancy L. Croom
1938-2019
Nancy Leu Croom of Katy Texas went to be with her Lord Thursday November 21st 2019. Nancy was an active member of multiple churches in Illinois and Texas and always had a heart for church service and women's missions. She is survived by her brother Edward "Skip" Jones, her husband of 58 years Forrest W. Croom, children Laurie Grotelueschen and Darren Croom, and 7 grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her father Edward Jones, mother Bernice Jones, and sister Judy Gross. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday November 30th at 2:00 pm at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Katy Texas 22111 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lutheran Women in Mission at https://lwml.givingfuel.com/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -