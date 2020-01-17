|
|
Nancy J. Davis
1956-2019
Nancy J. Davis passed away on November 16, 2019 at her home in Houston, Texas, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 63. Nancy Jo Payne was born on August 30, 1956 in West Virginia, the daughter of Charles and Janet Payne. Nancy married in 1975 and had three children, Sarah, Wesley, and Katelyn. At the time of her death, Nancy was the Houston Office Administrator for the national law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease LLP. She was a member of the Houston Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators.
Nancy is survived by her parents, her sister Debbie Mervis, her brothers Kevin Payne and Jeff Payne, various nieces and nephews, and by her children: Sarah Marie Davis and her husband Kent Adams of Houston; Wesley Wayne Davis and his wife Amanda and their sons Rayland and Grayson, of Waller, Texas; and Katelyn Louise Davis, Brian Brown, and their daughter Olivia, of Houston.
Nancy grew up a coal miner's daughter who never forgot the lessons of honesty and hard work she learned from her parents. Nancy's greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren and making home improvements. Nancy was a tireless campaigner for Sarah, but now, Nancy's earthly toils are over and the hills and country roads of wild and wonderful West Virginia have called her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020. Please contact her daughter, State Representative Sarah Davis for details.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020