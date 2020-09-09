Nancy Roffe England1929-2020Nancy Roffe England, 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020. She is survived by her Son-in-Law, Gordon "Butch" Graham, granddaughters Stacie Gill and husband David and Stefanie Mulvaney and husband Bernie; great-granddaughters Brianna and Victoria Gill and Madison and Kaitlyn Mulvaney, plus many longtime friends. Nancy was born on September 12, 1929 in Greenville, TX to Harvey and Daisy Roffe. She was a longtime Oak Forest resident and member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Teamsters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack England, daughters Kay Graham and Jan England and parents Harvey and Daisy Roffe. The family will receive friends and relatives at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 AM.