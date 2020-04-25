Home

Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Forest Park East Cemetery
21620 Gulf Frwy
Webster, TX
View Map
Nancy Fincher


1933 - 2020
Nancy Fincher
1933-2020
Nancy Louise Fincher, 86, of Houston, TX peaceably passed away on April 22, 2020. Nancy was born in Conroe, TX, on August 4, 1933 to James Ludie and Nancy Bell Garner. Nancy graduated from Sam Houston High School. Shortly after graduating, she married her loving husband of over 60 years, Joe Fincher. Nancy was a homemaker and enjoyed selling Tupperware. After her husband, Joe, retired from Southwestern Bell, Nancy served and volunteered for many years with the Pioneers Club. Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Fincher, and her husband, Joe Fincher. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jo Williams (Loyd); her grandchildren, Amy Passmore (Brett), Carrie Thompson (Dave), and Brian Williams (Mallory); and her great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Matthew, Kirsten, and Emily. A private family graveside service for Nancy will be held on Monday, April 27th, at 11:30a.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, TX 77598. A memorial service for Nancy will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020
