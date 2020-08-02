Dr. Nancy Goshorn Murray
1950-2020
Dr. Nancy Goshorn Murray, age 69, of Houston, Texas, died gracefully after a valiant fight against endometrial cancer. Nancy was born on December 22,1950 in Washington, DC to Edward and Elizabeth Goshorn. Nancy married Steven Murray on August 29, 1970 and they lived in Santa Monica CA, Dallas TX, Lafayette LA, & Houston TX.
Her many academic accomplishments were supported by her 45 years of marriage, her two successful children, and her life-long passion for horses. Between her master's and doctoral degrees, she took 16 years to focus on raising her children. During this time, she fostered the development of a successful parent education center, created an heirloom children's clothing business, and won regional and national championships in equestrian sports. She completed the USDF L judge education program in 1992. In May of 2012 she earned the final score for her Gold Medal, riding the Grand Prix test with her horse, Nabucco.
Nancy is survived by her loving daughter Samantha, daughter-in-law Gretchen and adored grandchildren Haydn,
Zane and Shelby Murray, all of Houston. Survivors also include her sister Barbara Guy of Palmyra, VA, Brothers Edward Goshorn Jr of Charlottesville, VA and Phillip (Jereme) Goshorn of Leesburg, VA, mother-in-law Juanita Murray of Bloomington IN, sisters-in-law Marilyn (Andy)Elder of Zionsville, IN, and Lisa (Peter)Rotskoff of Springfield, IL, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and her prized horse, Nabucco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, her son, Mark and her parents Edward and Elizabeth Goshorn and her father-in-law Haydn Murray.
The memorial service will be held in October 2020 in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Nancy at SIRE, Therapeutic Horsemanship, SIRE, Therapeutic Horsemanship, https://sire-htec.org/
Thank you for all of your love and support