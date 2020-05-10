Nancy Faye Graham

1933-2020

Nancy Faye Veit Graham, 86, passed away May 5, 2020. She was born in Bishop, Texas, on September 12, 1933. She married her lifelong soulmate, Kenneth Craig Graham, Sr. on December 20, 1951. She graduated from Reagan H.S. in 1952. She is preceded in death by her father, Irvin Veit and mother, Rosalie Armer. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth; children Pamela Walker and husband Dale; Craig Graham; Keith Graham; Robin Bodiford and husband, Curtis; Joan Graham, mother of Christian and Jessie and dear member of the family. Grandchildren Halley Spencer and wife, Jennifer; Lindsey Graham; Nicole Choate and husband, Kendrick; Graham Walker and wife, Kelly; Courtney King and husband, Jordan; Christian Graham and wife, Lucy; Jessie Rose Graham; Jolly Brittain and husband, Tim; Nat Walker and wife, Heather. Great-grandchildren Beau, Ethan, Madison, Hannah, Jackson, Jet, Harry, Brooklyn, Benny, Sealey, Dylan and Savannah. Nancy shared many adventures with her family traveling throughout Texas and the southwest United States, participating with Dad on archaeological digs at their beloved Alamo, not to mention the legendary "Night of the Junebug", when camping in Cochise Stronghold in the Dragoon mountains of Arizona, a junebug crawled into Mom's ear in the dead of night. Our ears rang for days on account of that historic shriek. Nancy was a member of Heights Christian Church for 42 years and was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Momma was an outstanding athlete and coached one of the first girls' softball teams in Timbergrove and was a dedicated Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was a well-loved teacher at Heights Day Care. She is loved by many friends, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Pending.



