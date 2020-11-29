1/1
Nancy Jane Jennings
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Nancy Jane Jennings
1946-2020
Nancy Jane Jennings, 74, passed away November 9th in Spring, Texas. Nancy was born in Longview, Texas on March 2, 1946 to Cornelia Davis Nash and Ottis Anderson "Joe" Nash. She attended Longview High School and graduated from SFA. Upon graduation from college, Nancy taught at Webster Middle School, where she met her husband, Thomas E. Jennings, a fellow teacher, who was also attending law school at night. Nancy then spent the rest of her professional career working at Tom's law office.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Jennings, her parents, Connie and Joe Nash of Longview, her brother Joel Moore Nash and sister-in-law Dorothy Harris Nash of Bellaire, and her brother Dick Elliot Nash of Burleson, Texas. She is survived by her son Thomas E. Jennings, II and his wife Angela Louise Jennings, and their children Carter, Chloe and Colton Jennings of Houston. Nancy is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Brunson Nash. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews and Jennings' in-laws, as well as a lifetime of loving friends and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, at 1PM, December 1st, 2020 at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Chapel, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy Jennings to The Westview School, 1900 Kersten Drive, Houston, TX 77043, to benefit autistic children.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7010 Chetwood
Houston, TX 77081
7136622030
