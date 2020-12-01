Nancy Jo Pruett1940-2020Nancy Jo Pruett was born on October 6, 1940 and passed on November 26, 2020.Mrs. Pruett was a graduate of J.H Reagan High School in 1958 where she was in the Bugle Corp and Red Coats. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles E. Everts Jr and together they had 3 children. She was a lifelong resident of Oak Forest. She spent many years volunteering for her children at Oak Dad's Club and PTA's at their schools. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church. Nancy spent a lifetime in the legal field. She worked over 40 years with Jerry C. Adam attorney. Together they built a lifetime friendship and caring for each and every client.Mrs. Pruett later married J.A. Pruett Jr. and was married 30+ years until his death in 2012. Together they traveled the country and made many memories and had a forever marriage.Nancy is proceeded in death by husband, J.A. Pruett, Jr; her parents Arville Finis House and Eunice Wise House. She is survived by children Charles E. (Chuck) Everts and wife Kim, Laurie Jo McCarty and husband Frank, and Phillip R. (Ran) Everts and wife Elizabeth. Grandchildren Christopher Everts, Clinton Everts, Little Chuck Everts, Kelly Jo Cobler Osbiba, Charles Ransom Everts, Courtney Everts, Jordan Swiger and four great grandchildren.Nancy is also survived by sister Judith House Walker and brother Arville Michael House and wife Gail and numerous other family and friends.