Nancy Johnson

Lindsay

1940-2019

Nancy Johnson Lindsay, born on the 9th of September 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Herman and Lillie Johnson passed away on Friday, the 15th of February 2019 after a short illness. She was 78 years of age.

Nancy grew up in Houston, where she married her high school sweetheart, Jack, in 1960. During their lives spent together, they lived in College Station, Diboll, Lufkin, and finally raising a lovely family together at their Quail Valley home in Missouri City.

Nancy retired as an executive secretary from Fluor Daniel Corporation after many years of service. She enjoyed her job at Fluor and made several very close friends that all still keep in touch today.

Nancy was very active in her retirement years. She loved gardening, going to Church, taking care of her husband and taking long walks in the neighborhood with friends. Nancy was also an inspiring and very involved member of the Quail Valley Garden Club where she worked with her friends to make Quail Valley a beautiful place to live.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Jack Lindsay; son, David and his significant other Wendy, daughter Laura Michalik and her husband Brian; grandchildren, Brandon & Carson Michalik; brother and sister-in-law, Gene & Jalene Johnson; sister-in-law, Larissa Lindsay and her husband Stuart Bailey. She treasured her friends and Father Mike at St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Sienna Plantation.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 22nd of February, in the parlor and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 23rd of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.

Interment will immediately follow, via an escorted cortège, at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Nancy's name be directed to St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church, 4747 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX, 77459, Attn.: Tom Staton.

Nancy was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 58 years and an exceptional mother to her two children who will miss her dearly.

Please visit Nancy's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary