Eickenhorst Funeral Services
1712 North Frazier Ste. 115
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 788-1145
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Terrace United Methodist Church
1203 Wirt Rd
Houston, TX
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, TX
Nancy Kaufman


1928 - 2019
Nancy Kaufman Obituary
Nancy Hope Kaufman
1928-2019
Nancy Hope Kaufman, age 91, passed away at her home on November 25, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on February 26, 1928 to Elizabeth (Lowry) and John Hope in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As a child she lived in Manhattan, New York By her early teens, her family moved by ship to Sydney, Australia. Eventually they returned to the states and resided in East Lansing, Michigan. Nancy's education was a crucial part of her upbringing by first receiving her Bachelor's in Communications from Michigan State University. She then received a Master's degree in Counseling from University of Florida, Gainsville, Florida. She received an additional Master's degree in Speech Pathology from University of Houston. She became a Licensed Professional Counselor and worked for many years in SBISD and HISD as a school counselor, diagnostician and speech pathologist. She also taught at numerous Houston Community Colleges. Though she was dedicated to her career, her family was the most important to her. She took great pride as a wife and mother. She was especially devoted to taking care of her daughter, Deanna's special needs. Nancy believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a member of Terrace United Methodist Church in Houston for 60 years. She was often in leadership roles at Terrace and in groups such as Memorial Assistance Ministries, College Women's Club and United Methodist Women.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deanna Kay Kaufman; and sister, Dorothy Hibbard. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Kaufman; children, Deborah Joy Finley, Brenda Hope Alder; grandchildren, Dayna Finley Jackson and husband Taylor, Sarah Finley, Ethan Alder, Logan Alder; niece and nephews, Sheila Pacsoza, Robert Hibbard and Richard Hibbard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Terrace United Methodist Church, 1203 Wirt Rd, Houston, Texas 77055. The service will be officiated by Pastor Nancy Creason. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas 77038. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
