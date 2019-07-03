Home

Nancy L. Evans


1931 - 2019
Nancy L. Evans Obituary
Nancy L. Evans
1931-2019
Nancy Louise Evans, 87, went to be with the Lord peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard L. Evans and her daughter-in-law, Jan Evans. She is survived by her daughter Mary P. Johnson, of Houston, her son Richard L. Evans Jr., and her son John T. Evans, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service and reception for friends will be held at a future date. Memorials can be sent to the Mission Centers of Houston, 1815 Gano St, Houston, TX 77009 or to Second Baptist Church Missions Department, 6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057.
For a more complete obituary, please go to: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/nancy-evans-8765800
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 3, 2019
