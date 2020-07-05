1/1
Nancy Lawrence
1930 - 2020
Nancy Mell Lawrence
1930-2020
Nancy Mell Lawrence departed this earth on June 27, 2020 as gently and peacefully as she walked upon it.
Nancy was born on July 21, 1930 to Wenonah and Joe Mell in Austin, Texas. She led a charmed and happy childhood that included extended family, assorted animals, and various family enterprises.
She attended Austin High School, where she made many life-long friends. At some point during her schooldays, friends bestowed upon her the nickname "Muffin". Often shortened to "Muff", she was known as such throughout her lifetime.
Nancy enrolled in the University of Texas where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi sorority and majored in Art. It was there that she caught the eye of young Charles Lawrence, who was serving as the model for her Life Drawing class. He was immediately smitten. Charles was to become her husband of 59 years with whom she would raise 4 wildly individual children.
Nancy possessed the Hand and Eye of an artist, which was reflected in everything that she touched – her artwork, her environment, her gardens, her clothing, even her culinary endeavors.
She made a home for her family that was warm, colorful, and eclectic, and included a succession of cats, operatic canaries, and an aviary full of finches, as well as an accumulation of folk art, fresh flowers, and an open invitation to come in for a cup of coffee and a chat.
Ever the free-spirit, Nancy could often be found, barefoot, in her garden, tending her orchids and ferns and vegetables. An avid appreciator of nature, flowers flourished everywhere in her yard and her bird feeders were always filled and well-attended.
She always had a smile and a kind word for all that crossed her path, friends and strangers alike.
Nancy was a Collector of Friends, a Nurturer of Nature, a Creator of Delight and a Cultivator of Joy.
She will be missed beyond measure.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lawrence.
She is survived by her children, Lise and husband Richard Klein, Mell Lawrence, Mia and husband Jonathan Pattie, Josh Lawrence; much beloved grandchildren; Emma, Maya, Zoe, Ava; and treasured great-grandchildren, Kiran and Winona.
Her family suggests that you fill a large vase with an exuberant display of your favorite flowers to enjoy in your own home in her honor.
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be planned for some time in the future.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
