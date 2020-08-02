Nancy Girling Peterkin
1929-2020
Nancy Girling Peterkin passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 18th of July 2020. She was the only child born to Florence "Pansy" and Royden Girling on the 24th of July 1929, in rural western Colorado. Nancy spent her childhood in Lazear, where her father raised sheep and cultivated fruit orchards; he was also the postmaster and owned the general store. Being an only child, she was expected to work in all of these activities, including tending and midwifing sheep and running a fruit-packing shed. As a teenager during World War II, she drove new trucks in from Denver. Included in her hobbies were raising animals and riding an active stallion named King Tut. During this time, she developed a calm self-assurance in her ability to accomplish almost any task.
Nancy graduated from Gulfpark Junior College in Gulfport, Mississippi. There, she had an accomplished cooking instructor who instilled in her a lifelong love of cooking, to the benefit of all those around her. She married George Peterkin, Jr., in 1965. The partnership and love she shared with George were both genuine and inspiring. Nancy was a masterful hostess well known for her Fourth of July and Christmas sing-alongs.
Nancy was kind and generous. She quietly helped those who were not so fortunate. In her soft-spoken way, she frequently expressed how fortunate she felt about her life and her belief that everything would work out. Nancy was a strong and loyal supporter of Planned Parenthood, both locally and nationally. Nancy and George were generous and active benefactors of Texas Children's Hospital and had a tremendous impact on helping the hospital accomplish their mission. Nancy was also a patron of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, serving on the American Painting & Sculpture and Decorative Arts committees. Nancy belonged to the Bayou Club, the Houston Country Club, and the Town and Country Garden Club.
Nancy was preceded in death by George, her loving husband of 52 years; three grandchildren: George Alexander Peterkin IV, Wesley Thomas Peterkin, and Winston Tyler Hey; her daughter-in-law, Susan Clayton Garwood; and her beloved Willow.
She is survived by her children and step-children: Hannah Watson McManus (Jeffery), John Girling Watson (Nora), George Alexander Peterkin III, Julie Peterkin Lee, John Thomas Peterkin (Gail), Susan Peterkin, and Lynn Peterkin; her grandchildren: Eugene Girling Watson (Kate), Elliott Thomson Watson, Caroline Favrot Lee (Bryan Hillebrandt), Lewis Hunter Peterkin, Gavin Thomas Peterkin, Haley Marie Hey, John Garwood Peterkin, and Kate Favrot Peterkin; and three great-grandchildren: Lawson Graves Watson, Henry Thomas and Miles Arthur Hillebrandt. She is also survived by numerous Colorado cousins.
We would like to express our profound thanks to her longtime and devoted household staff, Esteban Delgado and Angeles Sepulveda. The family also wishes to convey their appreciation and thanks to Nancy's team of skilled and loving caregivers: Feliciana Rodriguez, Martin Pazdra, and their supporting staff.
Nancy will be greatly missed at her Colorado summer home, where she enjoyed fruit from her orchard, vegetables from her garden, as well as the beautiful flowers and dramatic sunsets.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
