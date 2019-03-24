Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Poynor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Poynor

Nancy Elizabeth Poynor passed away on February 27, 2019. Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, whose vibrant spirit and kindness touched the lives of her family and friends, and everyone who knew her. Nancy was born on January 2, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, the younger of two girls born to Tom Williamson White and Irene Vesta Waters. A bright student, she graduated third in her class at Arlington Heights High School and then attended Texas Christian University.

Working for the same company on different floors, Nancy and a charming young man named Bill, finally met on the same bowling team. They fell in love and married in 1955. The couple ventured to California, where Nancy worked as an escrow officer for a bank in Los Angeles, while Bill continued his major in geology and graduated UCLA. They eventually moved just outside of Ventura in the town of Ojai for several years and later came to Houston, Texas, where they made their home for more than 40 years.

Nancy loved her family well and gave tirelessly to make her home a haven for her children and grandchildren, creating many memories. She was an excellent cook and served many delicious meals at the dinner table. Always warm and cheerful, Nancy was an amazing hostess who made their home a welcome place for all who came to their door. Nancy and Bill hosted a Bible study in Houston and later in Colorado Springs with many who became longtime friends. During the 80s, she worked for Getty Oil Company for where she made more special friends.

Over the years, Nancy enjoyed family trips with Bill and the children and vacationed often in Colorado. She and Bill also made trips to the U.K. and particularly enjoyed Scotland. They traveled between Texas and Colorado for many years, eventually retiring in Colorado Springs.

Nancy was a gracious woman who led by her example in Christian faith and was a light and encouragement to those around her. "Many women do noble things but you surpass them all… a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised."

Nancy was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Bill, and a son Timothy. She leaves behind family including: her children and their spouses, Mark and Laurie Poynor, Linda and Randy Watson, David and Chris Poynor; grandchildren, Austin, LeeAnn, Tyler, Ryan, Savannah, Ashley, Kaden and Ellie; her sister Sue Sumner; Bill's siblings and their spouses, Patricia Witt, Gene Poynor, Marvin and Elizabeth Poynor, and Mary and Barry Tatum; as well as treasured nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service for Nancy was held recently in Colorado Springs, CO.