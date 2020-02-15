|
Nancy (Bonaparte) Pritchard
1953-2020
Nancy Pritchard, 66, passed away on February 10, 2020 with family members at her side after succumbing to the effects of cancer, which she bravely fought.
Nancy was born on September 29th, 1953 in Hackensack, New Jersey. She grew up in Allendale, New Jersey, attending Northern Highlands Regional High School. She then moved to Austin, Texas attending The University of Texas at Austin before making her home in the Houston area for the remainder of her life. She established, and ran for many years, the successful executive search firm, Pritchard & Associates. Her true mission in life though was her family. She was deeply involved in the lives of her three children, Jennifer, Benjamin, and Stephen, guiding and cheering them on in school, sports, and life.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Erik Rangel and their children Leonardo and Juliet, her son Benjamin Pritchard and his fiancé Shelby Corneil, and her son Stephen Pritchard and his wife Karli Welch and their son Bradley. Nancy had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, and they brought her enormous happiness. She is also survived by her mother Diane Krazynski, siblings Rudolph Bonaparte (Anna), Susan Thomas (Bob), and Joseph Bonaparte (Christine) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 12:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church in Sugar Land, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make donations in Nancy's name to Child Advocates of Fort Bend, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020