Nancy Clem Pyatt

1941-2020

Surrounded by family, Nancy Clem Pyatt, 79, passed gently into the arms of our Lord on July 22, 2020. Nancy was born May 13, 1941 to Gerald and Vesta Clem in St. Louis, Missouri.

Nancy was everyone's favorite: the sister, wife, mother, and friend that everyone wishes they had. Fiercely competitive, she enjoyed tennis, golf, and Words with Friends, especially when she won. True to her heritage, she loved music and was an accomplished pianist, violinist, and vocalist. Nancy was a sports enthusiast and watched every Astros, Rockets, and Texans game possible.

Nancy loved to travel and she certainly loved her friends: the Kirkwood High School crew, the California gang, the River Hills SC bunch, the Ponderosa Forest folks, and The Woodlands group. She truly never knew a stranger, and even while hospitalized she befriended everyone she met.

She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the great fortune to know her. She was beautiful, vibrant, sweet, and altogether lovely, with a touch of sassy to make her the perfect blend.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Jerry Pyatt, her sister Patty Gladden (Jim), her son Scott Pyatt (Lisa DiNorscia), her daughters Kristen Solana Walkinshaw (Patrick) and Kelly Murphy (Pat) and grandchildren Jackson Pyatt, Savannah, Aidan, and Brooklyn DiNorscia, Noble and Griffin Solana Walkinshaw, Patrick Jr. (Holly), Laura Davis (Will) and Austin (Yelena), Tyler Williams (Caroline Brazelton), Zane (Alyssa), Liam and Nial Murphy, and her great-grandchildren Max, Liam, and Grayson Davis and Katya Murphy. Nancy is also survived by her niece Julie Barre (Mike) and nephews John Gladden (Jan), and Doug Kohrs (Carolyn). Additionally, Nancy is survived by her bonus daughters Carrie Hickford Ganja and Krista Cunningham Kurtyan and a multitude of loving friends and extended family.

Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Houston Methodist Hospital for their incredible care of our precious Nancy.

Nancy's favorite charities were The Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 at 1 pm at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.



