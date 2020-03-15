Home

The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map

Nancy Staten Harbison


1944 - 2020
Nancy Staten Harbison Obituary
Nancy Staten Harbison
1944-2020
Nancy Mitchell Staten Harbison
1944 – 2020
Nancy Harbison, 76, died Thursday, March 12, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, after bravely fighting cancer for several years. Nancy was born February 26,1944, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Calvin and Francis Staten. A resident of Sugar Land, Texas, Nancy was a long-time Houston interior designer. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her son, J. Michael Harbison, daughter Jill Marie Harbison Raddin, grandchildren Collin Shane Raddin and Kelly Jacquelyn Raddin, sister Carolyn Ballard of Greenville, Mississippi and her husband Buddy, and Nancy's partner of over 31 years, Richard (Dick) Wortman, daughters Gwynne Davenport husband Brian, and daughters Ashley and Riley, & Rachel Frechette husband Greg, and sons Cody and Corey. Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., all at Settegast-Kopf Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
