Nancy Harbison, 76, died Thursday, March 12, at MD Anderson Cancer Center, after bravely fighting cancer for several years. Nancy was born February 26,1944, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Calvin and Francis Staten. A resident of Sugar Land, Texas, Nancy was a long-time Houston interior designer. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her son, J. Michael Harbison, daughter Jill Marie Harbison Raddin, grandchildren Collin Shane Raddin and Kelly Jacquelyn Raddin, sister Carolyn Ballard of Greenville, Mississippi and her husband Buddy, and Nancy's partner of over 31 years, Richard (Dick) Wortman, daughters Gwynne Davenport husband Brian, and daughters Ashley and Riley, & Rachel Frechette husband Greg, and sons Cody and Corey. Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., all at Settegast-Kopf Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020