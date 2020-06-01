Nancy Annette Crues Surprenant
1964-2020
Nancy Annette Crues Surprenant was born October 14, 1964 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Nancy was a graduate of Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, and of Texas Tech University. She married the love of her life, Rob Surprenant, on October 22, 1988. Together they made their home in Dallas (Valley Ranch) and then moved to Katy, Texas in 1997. Nancy was devoted to her pets, loved to watch and attend sporting events, especially Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Texas Tech Red Raiders football, and Houston Astros baseball, and saw much of the world from the decks of cruise ships. She also knew every scene and every line from every I Love Lucy episode.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rob Surprenant of Katy, TX, her parents, Dale and Gerry Crues of Rockwall, TX, her brother, Roger (Tonya) Crues of Elmo, TX, and other relatives. She also leaves many friends from High School, University, Church, and Life Time Fitness in Katy who will always remember her as a loving and compassionate person who was willing to extend a helping hand to anyone.
A memorial service will be held at Katy First United Methodist Church on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Attendance and social distancing will be managed by the church. Please contact Laurie leger at (281) 391-2121 if you plan to attend.
To express condolences, please visit www.schmidtFuneralHome.net. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at Citizens for Animal Protection (www.cap4pets.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 1, 2020.