Nancy SteffenWilliams1938-2020Nancy Steffen Williams, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Houston. Born January 14, 1938 in Houston, Texas, to George and Louise Steffen, she had two older siblings, George and Peggy.Nancy loved her family dearly and was active in West End Baptist Church for most of her life, where she met and fell in love with her beloved husband, Clyde. They had two children, Lori and Kevin, and enjoyed 16 loving years together before Clyde's demise.After 22 years spent raising her children and faithfully serving the Lord, Nancy fell in love again and married Ross (Arkie) Williams. They shared 20 wonderful years together.Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her first husband, Clyde Williamson. She leaves behind her husband Ross Williams Sr.; children, Lori Williamson and Kevin Williamson; daughter-in-law Kymberly Williamson; grandsons, Kollin Williamson, Konnor Williamson and Kirk Williamson; Step-sons, Ross Williams Jr and wife Tish, and Richard Williams and Tammy; plus a host of loving, extended family members and friends.Visitation is planned for Tuesday, September 1, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service and interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.Pallbearers for the service are Kevin Williamson, Kollin Williamson, Konnor Williamson, Kirk Williamson, Ross Williams Jr., and Richard Williams.