1/1
Nancy Williams
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Steffen
Williams
1938-2020
Nancy Steffen Williams, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Houston. Born January 14, 1938 in Houston, Texas, to George and Louise Steffen, she had two older siblings, George and Peggy.
Nancy loved her family dearly and was active in West End Baptist Church for most of her life, where she met and fell in love with her beloved husband, Clyde. They had two children, Lori and Kevin, and enjoyed 16 loving years together before Clyde's demise.
After 22 years spent raising her children and faithfully serving the Lord, Nancy fell in love again and married Ross (Arkie) Williams. They shared 20 wonderful years together.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her first husband, Clyde Williamson. She leaves behind her husband Ross Williams Sr.; children, Lori Williamson and Kevin Williamson; daughter-in-law Kymberly Williamson; grandsons, Kollin Williamson, Konnor Williamson and Kirk Williamson; Step-sons, Ross Williams Jr and wife Tish, and Richard Williams and Tammy; plus a host of loving, extended family members and friends.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday, September 1, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service and interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers for the service are Kevin Williamson, Kollin Williamson, Konnor Williamson, Kirk Williamson, Ross Williams Jr., and Richard Williams.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved