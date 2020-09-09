Naomi Porchia
1938-2020
Naomi Kinney Porchia of Spring, Texas went home back to the Creator on 08/16/20 at age 81. Naomi was born to John Willard Kinney Sr. & Lela Mae Lytch on 9/7/38 in Latta, SC. As a child, she worked as a sharecropper in tobacco & cotton fields. Naomi loved to fish & quilt beautiful blankets. Throughout her entire life, she's known as a peacemaker, and held an unwavering faith in God. Naomi's had 7 children 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Public viewing Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 starting at 12Noon. Private service for family and words of encouragement permitted from friends starting at 1pm. Instead of flowers a donation to her legacy @ Porchia Ridley and Kinney Foundation, a 501c3 org. Donations via Zelle: prkfoundation@gmail.com. Alternate donation options email the founder. proctorsmortuary.com