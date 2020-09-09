You were my best friend, You knew all my secrets. You were the one I went to for advice, questions on how to tend to my children, the one who never judged me but You loved me in a way I never experienced. You believed in my dreams when no one else did. You told me to keep pushing and to make it. And for you I will continue too. You were tired baby. You put on a good fight. You were Such a strong woman. A hard working woman. I love you dearly. Rest In Peace my love.

Nichole Thomas

Grandchild