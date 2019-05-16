|
Narciso M. Macia
1926-2019
Narciso Marcelo Maciá passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 93. "Chicho" was born in Havana, Cuba on January 16, 1926 to Barbara Kindelán and Federico Maciá. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maria Luisa Maciá, his three sons Andres (Alicia), Mario (Jennifer) and Antonio (Stacy) Maciá, daughter Elisa Maciá Donovan (Barry), and grandchildren, Samuel, Sarah, Marcus, Anna, Elena, Curtis, Lydia, Andrew, Matthew and Nicole. Funeral mass Friday, May 17, 10:30 am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 626 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019