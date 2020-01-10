Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evangelist Chapel AME Church
3401 Hondo St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evangelist Chapel AME Church
3401 Hondo St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Evangelist Chapel AME Church
3401 Hondo St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Narcisse Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narcisse Winters


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Narcisse Winters Obituary
Narcisse Winters
1934-2020
A retired teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, she passed away on January 5, 2020. Her wake service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a 12:00 PM viewing. All services will be held at Evangelist Chapel AME Church, 3401 Hondo St., Houston, Texas 77051, Reverend Brenda Johnson, officiating. The interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, Texas).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narcisse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -