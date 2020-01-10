|
|
Narcisse Winters
1934-2020
A retired teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, she passed away on January 5, 2020. Her wake service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a 12:00 PM viewing. All services will be held at Evangelist Chapel AME Church, 3401 Hondo St., Houston, Texas 77051, Reverend Brenda Johnson, officiating. The interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, Texas).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020