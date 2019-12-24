|
Nat Levy
1936-2019
NAT LEVY, 83, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on December 21, 2019, after a long and brave battle with cancer that never dimmed his bright and eternal optimism or his love for his family and friends. Nat felt fortunate to have lived a long an interesting life and to have had the opportunity to help and love -- and be loved by -- so many people along the way. Nat is survived by his loving daughter, Kim Pokroy; sons, David and Mike; son-in-law, Jerome Pokroy; daughters-in-law, Annabel and Naomi; 7 grandchildren (Ted and Miranda Levy; Zack and Samantha Pokroy; and Jake, Alex and Sarah Levy); and was predeceased by his loving wife, Jill Levy (z"l), and his grandson, Daniel Pokroy (z"l). He is also survived by his brother, Bernard, in South Africa; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended families, and close friends around the world. Nat was born in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 17, 1936, to Eddie (z"l) and Miri Levy (z"l). The family soon moved to Pretoria, where Nat excelled at school – both academically and on the sports field. In addition to playing rugby and cricket for his high school, he also represented his province in tennis and would go on to represent his city in cricket. He was elected to be head prefect at Christian Brothers College (CBC), but he had to defer to a Catholic boy. Graduating with distinction from CBC at the age of 16, Nat went on to get his B.A. and LL.B. law degree from Pretoria University (where he had to take most of his classes in Afrikaans). While qualified to practice as a barrister, Nat chose instead to practice as an attorney, where he would have more direct interaction with clients on a variety of litigation and transactional legal matters.
Nat rose to prominence as a lawyer in Pretoria, and was an executive member of the Pretoria Attorneys' Association. He also gained notoriety at the time for being the local (Pretoria) attorney for the defense team for Nelson Mandela and the other defendants at the infamous Rivonia trial in 1963-1964. Nat was also politically active in the 1960's, co-founding the Progressive Party in South Africa alongside famous politicians such as Helen Suzman.
After marrying Jill in 1964, Nat focused his considerable energies on raising his family; building his practice (which subsequently included having his brother as his law partner and obtaining a post-graduate certification in tax law and estate planning from The University of the Witwatersrand); playing sports (including cricket for the CBC Old Boys Club); and helping to lead the Jewish community in Pretoria. His community service in South Africa included being president of the Otto Warburg Lodge of the Hebrew Order of David, being Chairman and executive member of the Pretoria Jewish Community Council, Vice-Chairman of the Carmel Jewish day school Governing Body, and being on the South African Jewish Board of Deputies. Nat and Jill emigrated to Houston in October 1979 with their three children, because they could no longer tolerate living under Apartheid and had concluded that their children (and, one day, grandchildren) would not have the freedom or opportunities that America would afford them. Life was not easy at first, as Nat started afresh (at age 43) with a new profession in a new city, where they knew only a handful of people. It was made more difficult with the oil bust of the 1980's, and Nat's two herniated discs in 1987. Financial planning, itself, was a new concept in the 1980's. But Nat was a firm believer in the merits of comprehensive financial planning for clients. As he worked tirelessly (and undaunted) in his new business – obtaining recognition and certification as a Certified Financial Planner and admission into the College of Financial Planning – Nat also devoted himself to the Houston Jewish community. His love for his new community, his wisdom, and his engaging personality all helped propel him into leadership roles in a range of community organizations, including being chair of the Houston Jewish Community Foundation and the Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, and co-leading several missions from Houston to Israel. He also became actively involved in local and national leadership in the American Jewish Committee (for which he received the Rebecca and Max Nathan Award and associated Congressional recognition in 2015) and the American Associates of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
In 1999, Nat and his son, Mike, established The Levy Financial Group, which later grew into what is known today as TLC Wealth Management. Jerome, Kim, and Jill – along with Jacob Leon -- were also all instrumental in building TLC into a top wealth management firm in Houston. Nat lost Jill, the love of his life, to ovarian cancer in March 2018. Meanwhile, Nat had begun his own battle with lung cancer, which had returned shortly before Jill passed away. He faced the disease as he had faced so many other obstacles in life – with unbelievable fortitude, a smile on his face, a firm belief that it was all in G-d's hands, and more concern for everyone around him (including his doctors and nurses) than for himself. Nat will long be remembered for his love of family, all living creatures, Judaism, America, Israel, South Africa, his sense of humor, his infectious laugh, his wisdom, his brilliant mind, his literary and oratorical abilities, his kind-heartedness, empathy, generosity, integrity, honesty, and decency. His family will also remember him for his lovely singing voice, his many "Natism" sayings and life lessons, and his ability to listen and relate to everyone in the family. In short, Nat practiced Tikkun Olam, repairing the world, in everything he did. He leaves this world a better place than when he entered. He will be missed by so many people all over the world who loved and revered him. Anyone willing to make a donation in Nat's honor, please consider the following organizations: United Orthodox Synagogues of Houston; The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston; American Jewish Committee; and American Associates Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019