|
|
Nat Levy
1936-2019
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Nat Levy. Actively involved in AABGU with his late wife, Jill, for 20 years, Nat was a member of the board of directors, where he spearheaded the planned giving advisory committee. He was an inspirational leader and philanthropist whose kindness, humor and joy touched everyone he knew. A passionate supporter of Israel, Nat was involved with several organizations to ensure the continuity of the Jewish people. Our hearts go out to his children, Kim Pokroy, David Levy and Mike Levy; their spouses and children; and to all his extended family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
Toni Young, President
Elizabeth Grzebinski & Robin Stein, Regional Chairs
Doug Seserman, CEO
Deborah Bergeron,
Regional Director
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019