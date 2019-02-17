Natalie Williams Hartman

1923-2019

Natalie Williams Hartman, age 95, a resident of Houston, Texas, went peacefully to be face to face with the Lord on Sunday evening the 10th of February 2019, surrounded by her immediate family whom she loved deeply and inspired greatly. She was born on the 29th of October 1923, Lake Charles, Louisiana where she and her five sisters grew up. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and attended college at Mc Neese State. She lived briefly in Stuttgart, Arkansas and Beaumont Texas following her marriage to Amos F. Williams, Jr. and they settled for most of their 43-year marriage in Houston Texas, following his return from duty in the United States Army in World War II.

Natalie was mother to two cherished sons, George and Harold. Several years following Amos's death in 1986, she married Julius Carl "Jake" Hartman and they relocated to New Braunfels, Texas in the early 1990's and enjoyed a life together there until Jake passed away in 2001. She continued an active life amongst many friends in New Braunfels with active involvement as a sister in the P.E.O. and service to the Conservation Society. Natalie relocated to Houston for the last year of her life, to be near her immediate family, spending much increased time with them.

Natalie was throughout her life a very strong Christian and faithful to her daily Bible Study. Her love for the Lord shaped her life in all ways. Since 1985 she has been a member of Berachah Church in Houston, Texas. She worshipped at New Braunfels Presbyterian Church during her years as a resident of New Braunfels.

Natalie was known by family and countless friends for her exceedingly gracious manner and kindness toward others. Perhaps most memorable, though is her strength necessary to step up and meet honestly any difficult situation in her life. Many have remarked in the aftermath of her passing how uplifted and relaxed they seemed always to feel in her presence. She kept her life always focused on the simple but profoundly important truths of the Bible that guide us to happiness.

Natalie is preceded in death by her parents, J. Harry Hebert and Lillian West Hebert, her aforementioned husbands, Amos Williams and Jake Hartman, sisters Lois Long, Dorothy Dunaway and Sandra Johnson. She is survived by her son, George, and wife Leslie, son Harold, and wife Wanda, sisters, Margaret Pumpelly and Wanda Hickerson, and grandchildren, Sarah Williams and Grant Williams, and wife Emily. Additionally, she is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage, as well as one great-great grandchild by marriage.

A memorial service to celebrate her extraordinary life will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 19th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, and for anyone wishing to make a gift in her memory, memorial contributions may be directed toward Rick Hughes Evangelistic Ministries, 8880 Old US Hwy 231, Cropwell, AL 35054; or to the .